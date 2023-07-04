Tiaa Fsb Grows Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Tiaa Fsb raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PHO opened at $56.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $44.72 and a 1 year high of $56.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.80.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1161 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

