Tiaa Fsb Has $223,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Tiaa Fsb cut its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $344,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $94.38 on Tuesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.60 and its 200-day moving average is $91.21.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

