Tiaa Fsb Invests $236,000 in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Tiaa Fsb purchased a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF stock opened at $102.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.69.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

