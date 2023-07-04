Tiaa Fsb Lowers Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,200,000 after buying an additional 6,682,725 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $192,019,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,206,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,689,000 after purchasing an additional 805,508 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Church & Dwight by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,148,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,808,000 after purchasing an additional 645,291 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,236,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,319,000 after purchasing an additional 510,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHD opened at $100.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.98, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.48. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.16 and a one year high of $100.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.24.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 11,590 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $1,115,305.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,062.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $779,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,274.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 11,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total transaction of $1,115,305.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,062.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 305,843 shares of company stock valued at $29,632,614. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.56.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

