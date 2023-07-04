Tiaa Fsb Purchases Shares of 2,986 Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Tiaa Fsb purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,656,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,317,362 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,763,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,212,000 after acquiring an additional 587,030 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,950,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,542,000 after acquiring an additional 167,285 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,271,000 after acquiring an additional 25,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,711,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,280,000 after acquiring an additional 64,743 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $71.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $74.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.15.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

