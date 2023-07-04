Tiaa Fsb Purchases Shares of 3,990 RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Tiaa Fsb acquired a new position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RPM. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 9,901.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 319,411 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,555,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $129,592,000 after acquiring an additional 98,640 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,771,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $172,408,000 after acquiring an additional 85,812 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after acquiring an additional 30,407 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 1,905.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 24,031 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RPM International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of RPM International from $112.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of RPM International in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 7th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.60.

RPM International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $89.78 on Tuesday. RPM International Inc. has a one year low of $78.52 and a one year high of $106.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.13 and a 200-day moving average of $86.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. RPM International had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. RPM International’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at RPM International

In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,626 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $534,121.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,970.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $534,121.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,460 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,970.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 11,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $985,402.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,606,290.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About RPM International

(Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.