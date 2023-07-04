Tiaa Fsb Sells 263 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 0.2 %

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $65.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $65.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.36 and its 200 day moving average is $57.36.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 4.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,765,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,802,005. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $250,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,765,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,802,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,685,458. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

