Tiaa Fsb Sells 286 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Tiaa Fsb cut its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,724,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 64,405.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,544 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 972,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,534,000 after purchasing an additional 453,565 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,710,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,579,000 after acquiring an additional 382,239 shares during the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In other news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 1,400 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Water Works Price Performance

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $143.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.00. The company has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.77 and a twelve month high of $162.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

