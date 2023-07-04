Tiaa Fsb Trims Stock Holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Ameresco by 67.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 27.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 0.6% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 264,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 11.1% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 21,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 12.2% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 606,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,868,000 after purchasing an additional 65,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Ameresco from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ameresco from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Ameresco from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameresco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ameresco Price Performance

In other Ameresco news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $231,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 41.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $47.52 on Tuesday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.62 and a 52-week high of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.72.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Ameresco had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $271.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Ameresco’s revenue was down 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameresco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.