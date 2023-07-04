Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Receives $4.69 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.69.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TLRY shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on Tilray from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.
Tilray Trading Up 8.3 %
Shares of TLRY stock opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.60. Tilray has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.52.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tilray by 63.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 103,379 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Tilray by 7.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tilray by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 65,079 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.47% of the company’s stock.
Tilray Company Profile
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tilray
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.