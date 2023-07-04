Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Receives $4.69 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.69.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TLRY shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on Tilray from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of TLRY stock opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.60. Tilray has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 10th. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($1.84). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 294.54%. The company had revenue of $145.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tilray will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tilray by 63.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 103,379 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Tilray by 7.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tilray by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 65,079 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

(Free Report

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.