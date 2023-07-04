TKG Advisors LLC Has $3.32 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

TKG Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 124.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,961 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 2.1% of TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $424.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 220.90, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.68. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $439.90.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $408.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.70.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

