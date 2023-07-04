Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 638 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tompkins Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,150,472,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,929 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $311,238,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFE. StockNews.com lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.1 %

PFE stock opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.76 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

