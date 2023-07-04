Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 891 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Tompkins Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.5% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,385,000 after acquiring an additional 39,289,404 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,736,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,314,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,051,945 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,850,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,267,000 after buying an additional 4,000,816 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.74.

Insider Activity

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.9 %

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $7,608,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at $17,766,695. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRK opened at $114.33 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.52 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.03%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

