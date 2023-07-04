Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.27.

COOK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Traeger in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Traeger from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Traeger in a report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Traeger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Get Traeger alerts:

Traeger Price Performance

Shares of COOK opened at $4.35 on Thursday. Traeger has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $4.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.53. The company has a market cap of $538.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Traeger ( NYSE:COOK Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Traeger had a negative net margin of 62.12% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $153.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.53 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Traeger will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Traeger by 556.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Traeger by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Traeger in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Traeger in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Traeger in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 43.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Traeger

(Free Report

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.