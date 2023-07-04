Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Receives $30.85 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.85.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TVTX shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Travere Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $143,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $157,000.

Travere Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %

TVTX opened at $15.55 on Thursday. Travere Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $29.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average of $19.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.40.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.09). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 130.98% and a negative return on equity of 236.09%. The business had revenue of $56.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics will post -4.5 EPS for the current year.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

