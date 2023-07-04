Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $612,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in PayPal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $68.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $75.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.95 and a 52 week high of $103.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Edward Jones downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on PayPal in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

About PayPal



PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

