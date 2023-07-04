Triangle Securities Wealth Management Invests $215,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 941 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $388,787,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 24,422.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,721 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 21,900.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 882,454 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 878,443 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FedEx by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after acquiring an additional 559,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in FedEx by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,951,974 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $338,082,000 after acquiring an additional 500,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $247.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $62.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $250.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.59.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.87 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $1.26 dividend. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.11.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,483,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,557 shares of company stock worth $41,318,655 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

