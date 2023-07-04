Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 195 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $981,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Mondelez International by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mondelez International by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,166 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,535,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ opened at $73.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.86 and a 200 day moving average of $69.82. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $100.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

