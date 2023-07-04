Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 422 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,994 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $414,830,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 826.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $29.02 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.14 and a 12 month high of $42.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.53 and a 200-day moving average of $34.38.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.23.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

