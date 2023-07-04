Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 99 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $142.62 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $147.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.72. The company has a market cap of $104.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.