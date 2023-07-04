Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TRTN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Triton International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. B. Riley downgraded Triton International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a downgrade rating on shares of Triton International in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, CJS Securities cut Triton International to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of TRTN stock opened at $83.32 on Monday. Triton International has a 52-week low of $50.39 and a 52-week high of $83.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. Triton International had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 42.31%. The company had revenue of $397.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Triton International will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Triton International during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Triton International in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Triton International by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Triton International by 28.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

