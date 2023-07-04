Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a decrease of 39.8% from the May 31st total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Tsumura & Co. Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TSMRF opened at $20.28 on Tuesday. Tsumura & Co. has a 12-month low of $20.28 and a 12-month high of $20.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.49.
About Tsumura & Co.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tsumura & Co.
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Tsumura & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsumura & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.