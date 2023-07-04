Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a decrease of 39.8% from the May 31st total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSMRF opened at $20.28 on Tuesday. Tsumura & Co. has a 12-month low of $20.28 and a 12-month high of $20.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.49.

Tsumura & Co engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Kampo extract intermediates and granular Kampo formulations. It is involved in the procurement, selection and processing, and storage of raw material crude drugs and crude drug pieces for decoction; manufacture of Kampo powdered extracts and traditional Chinese medicines; and sale of pharmaceuticals and food products.

