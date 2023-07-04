United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Airlines from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of United Airlines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.20.

United Airlines Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of UAL stock opened at $55.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $56.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 35.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that United Airlines will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $627,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Airlines

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors bought a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter worth $351,299,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 247.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,025,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,152,000 after buying an additional 4,290,600 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1,613.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,695,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,338,000 after buying an additional 3,480,233 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at $115,175,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1,054.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,472,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,151,000 after buying an additional 2,258,757 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

