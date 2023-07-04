United Airlines (NYSE:UAL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Airlines (NYSE:UAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

UAL stock opened at $55.06 on Monday. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $56.97.

United Airlines (NYSE:UAL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

