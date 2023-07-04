United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

UPS stock opened at $183.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $157.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.14. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

