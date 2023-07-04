United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Price Performance

NYSE:UAMY opened at $0.30 on Monday. United States Antimony has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.39.

Institutional Trading of United States Antimony

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 56.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Antimony during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 1,211.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 125,023 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 349.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 166,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 129,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

About United States Antimony

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

Featured Stories

