United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 22,222.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 12,410 shares during the period.

United States Natural Gas Fund Price Performance

United States Natural Gas Fund stock opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.60. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $34.50.

United States Natural Gas Fund Company Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

