UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s 10th Largest Position

Ardevora Asset Management LLP reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,709 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,439 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.5% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $82,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 4,992 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $87,114,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,299,000. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 55.9% in the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $477.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $444.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $483.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $489.38.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on UNH. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.68.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

