UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Receives $592.68 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $592.68.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $592.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,237,390.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock opened at $477.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $444.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $483.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $489.38.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.39%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

