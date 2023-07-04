UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,229 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,177 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.8% of DnB Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $126,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,268,753,000 after buying an additional 11,812,017 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,210,004,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,538 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,635,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,289,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 45,377.9% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,499,408 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,111 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.68.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.6 %

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:UNH opened at $477.83 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $483.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $489.38.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.39%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Recommended Stories

