Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on URG. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Friday, April 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Ur-Energy from $3.00 to $2.80 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ur-Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.
Ur-Energy Stock Performance
Shares of Ur-Energy stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23. Ur-Energy has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.92 and a current ratio of 9.63. The company has a market cap of $277.97 million, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.46.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ur-Energy
Ur-Energy Company Profile
Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.
