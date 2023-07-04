Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on URG. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Friday, April 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Ur-Energy from $3.00 to $2.80 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ur-Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Ur-Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Ur-Energy stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23. Ur-Energy has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.92 and a current ratio of 9.63. The company has a market cap of $277.97 million, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Ur-Energy by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,430 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Ur-Energy by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 12,673 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ur-Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 13,360 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 76.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 14,382 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,422,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 15,346 shares during the period. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

