US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in June

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Price Performance

UTWY opened at $48.82 on Tuesday. US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.48 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.47.

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.1514 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (UTWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 20-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 20-year tenor on the yield curve UTWY was launched on Mar 28, 2023 and is managed by F/m Investments.

