VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) Stock Holdings Lifted by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report) by 4,680.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 518.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF alerts:

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Price Performance

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF stock opened at $84.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $658.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.39. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.05 and a fifty-two week high of $105.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.16.

About VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.