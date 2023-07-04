Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 41.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175,803.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264,677 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 522,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,136,000 after purchasing an additional 18,305 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 426,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,328,000 after purchasing an additional 17,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 331,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,552,000 after buying an additional 30,656 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $195.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.48. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $170.83 and a 12-month high of $201.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

