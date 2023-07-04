Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 23,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 51,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,785,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VeraBank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 213.1% in the 1st quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $282.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $264.78 and its 200-day moving average is $244.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $283.65.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.