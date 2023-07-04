Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Acquired by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $205.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $156.85 and a 52-week high of $206.09.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

