Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $235.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $165.89 and a 1 year high of $236.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $219.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.32. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

