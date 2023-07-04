Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apexium Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 49,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 867,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,055,000 after buying an additional 41,708 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 610,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,090,000 after buying an additional 267,805 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $548,000. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 215.6% in the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,030,000 after buying an additional 92,808 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND opened at $72.30 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $69.09 and a one year high of $77.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.89 and its 200-day moving average is $73.30.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.1844 dividend. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

