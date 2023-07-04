VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) & Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Head-To-Head Contrast

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) and Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.8% of VeriSign shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of VeriSign shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Symbolic Logic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

VeriSign has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Symbolic Logic has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VeriSign $1.44 billion 16.09 $673.80 million $6.52 34.19 Symbolic Logic $26.35 million 0.24 $17.44 million N/A N/A

This table compares VeriSign and Symbolic Logic’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

VeriSign has higher revenue and earnings than Symbolic Logic.

Profitability

This table compares VeriSign and Symbolic Logic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VeriSign 48.20% -45.19% 39.74% Symbolic Logic N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for VeriSign and Symbolic Logic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VeriSign 0 0 2 0 3.00 Symbolic Logic 0 0 0 0 N/A

VeriSign currently has a consensus target price of $258.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.97%. Given VeriSign’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VeriSign is more favorable than Symbolic Logic.

Summary

VeriSign beats Symbolic Logic on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce. It also back-end systems for .cc, .gov, .edu, and .name domain names, as well as operates distributed servers, networking, security, and data integrity services. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Symbolic Logic

Symbolic Logic, Inc., a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects. The company was formerly known as Evolving Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Symbolic Logic, Inc. in April 2022. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

