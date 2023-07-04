Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Demars Financial Group LLC

Demars Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 82.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,326 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 70,017 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 67,127 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 215,326 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,374,000 after acquiring an additional 31,777 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 181,056 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 95,721 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $935,000. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 196,755 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 17,686 shares during the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. HSBC dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $37.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $156.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.24. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.88.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

