Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Decreased by Jmac Enterprises LLC

Jmac Enterprises LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,191 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,590,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,273,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857,646 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,028,281 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,266,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,454 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,876,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,358,991,000 after acquiring an additional 12,189,613 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,682,618 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,134,486,000 after acquiring an additional 562,742 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,115,932,000 after acquiring an additional 78,995,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.3 %

Verizon Communications stock opened at $37.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $156.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.24. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $51.88.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

