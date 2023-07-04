Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,959 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.4% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Visa were worth $78,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Visa by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 82,144 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation increased its position in Visa by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 186,946 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $42,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management increased its position in Visa by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,689 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,509 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,970 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.08.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $237.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.16. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $238.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,060,850.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,060,850.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.