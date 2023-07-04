Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,144 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 0.9% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $237.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.16. The stock has a market cap of $445.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $238.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.08.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

