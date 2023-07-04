Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.1% of Navalign LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after buying an additional 24,483,134 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 15,603.1% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Visa by 10,446.6% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,766,788 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after buying an additional 2,740,554 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visa Price Performance

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $237.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.16. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $238.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

