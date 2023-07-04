Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by SJS Investment Consulting Inc.

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,181 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.6% of SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of V stock opened at $237.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $445.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.16. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $238.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

