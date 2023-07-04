Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Short Interest Down 38.9% in June

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the May 31st total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wah Fu Education Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFU opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.24. Wah Fu Education Group has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $4.88.

Institutional Trading of Wah Fu Education Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wah Fu Education Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Wah Fu Education Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wah Fu Education Group

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

