Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Buys 2,970 Shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB – Free Report) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000.

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PICB opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.60. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $22.98.

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

