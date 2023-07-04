Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Buys 606 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LVZ Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 42.0% in the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 30,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 9,080 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 110,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 14,150 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 55,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 29,632 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 165,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 49,211 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.60. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.26 and a 52 week high of $59.76.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.