Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,850,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,089,000 after purchasing an additional 213,612 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,527,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,684,000 after purchasing an additional 226,510 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after purchasing an additional 879,524 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,521,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,327,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,235,000 after purchasing an additional 40,992 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $21.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.51. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $23.94.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

