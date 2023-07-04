Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $211,000 Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ET. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ET. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 1.1 %

Energy Transfer stock opened at $12.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $13.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.59.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.49 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.308 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In related news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at $16,196,973.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,196,973.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 60,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,380,177.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,510,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,749,300 in the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Stories

